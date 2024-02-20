Maharashtra approves Bill to give 10% reservation to Marathas

Mumbai: In what is being seen as a politically significant move, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved a bill unanimously to enable reservations in education and jobs for the Maratha community.
The Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 proposes 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs. The bill also proposed that after the reservation comes into effect, its review could be taken after 10 years.
The bill was introduced in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by chief minister Eknath Shinde. After its passage in the Assembly, Shinde introduced the bill in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, which has also given its approval. The bill will become law after the state Governor's assent.
Meanwhile, Jalna-based Maratha reservation campaigner, Manoj Jarange-Patil, has called a meeting on Wednesday to review the current situation.
Before the one-day special session commenced, the Cabinet meeting adopted a comprehensive report submitted by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission last week.