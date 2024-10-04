Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM to release 18th instalment of Rs 20,000cr under PM-KISAN; farmers to get additional Rs 2,000cr

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Rs 20,000 crore as the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on Saturday, benefiting over 9.4 crore farmers across the country.</p>.<p>Disbursements will be through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during an event in Washim, Maharashtra, an official statement said.</p>.<p>Maharashtra farmers will receive an additional Rs 2,000 crore under the state's Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana.</p>.<p>With the 18th instalment, the total amount disbursed under PM-KISAN will exceed Rs 3.45 lakh crore, supporting more than 11 crore farmers nationwide.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Narendra Modi to launch projects for CM Eknath Shinde’s bastion .<p>The PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019, provides Rs 6,000 annually to landholding farmers in three equal instalments.</p>.<p>Maharashtra has received about Rs 32,000 crore in 17 instalments, benefiting around 1.20 crore farmers, the second highest among all states.</p>.<p>Around 91.51 lakh farmers in Maharashtra will receive over Rs 1,900 crore in the 18th instalment.</p>.<p>Modi will also launch an indigenous sex-sorted semen production technology, aimed at reducing costs by approximately Rs 200 per dose.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister will introduce a Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and buffalo, developed by the Animal Husbandry Department.</p>.<p>Five solar parks with 19 MW capacity will be dedicated under the MSKVY 2.0 scheme, providing farmers daytime electricity and additional income through land leasing.</p>.<p>The event will see the dedication of 9,200 Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) and e-distribution of awards for 3,000 MW under the KUSUM-C scheme.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will attend the event.</p>.<p>Around 2.5 crore farmers will participate through webcasts at various centres nationwide. States and UTs will celebrate the day as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas. </p>