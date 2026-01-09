<p>Mumbai: After the grand reunification of the Thackerays, the Pawar family is burying differences and is slowly coming together politically - a development that would further alter the course of Maharashtra politics.</p><p>The family patriarch Sharad Pawar, however, has refrained from commenting on the issue.</p><p>In the Pune district, the NCP and NCP (SP) have joined hands to contest the elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) together.</p><p>NCP president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is the Baramati MLA, dropped hints of a reunification.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls: Raj, Uddhav Thackeray to hold joint rally in Thane on January 12.<p>"The workers of both the parties want to unite. The two NCPs are together now (in Pune)....all tensions in our family has ended," Ajit Pawar said in a television interview on Friday.</p><p>Ajit Pawar, who is the state finance, planning and excise portfolios, is also the guardian minister of Pune district.</p><p>In fact, on Saturday, he will share dias with his cousin sister and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, who is the Baramati MP, for release of the joint manifesto for the PMC.</p><p>This is for the first time since the June-July 2023 NCP split that the cousins will share a political platform though it is limited to Pune.</p><p>On Thursday, Ajit Pawar has shared dias with his nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for a campaign meeting of PCMC.</p><p>Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, however, said: "There has not been any discussions whether this alliance will continue."</p><p>She also scotched rumours of NCP (SP) joining the BJP-led Maha Yuti goverment in which Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are key partners.</p><p>"Both the NCP and NCP (SP) believe in the Shiv-Shahu-Pune-Ambedkar ideology and are inclusive in nature. However, the final call rests with Pawar Saheb," a political observer said.</p><p>A family insider said that the seniors have sat together several times over the past few months and are of the opinion to sink differences.</p><p>Recently, the entire family was seen together when they felicitated Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani after he inaugurated the new complex of the Sharad Pawar Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, which is part of the Vidya Pratisthan.</p><p>During the acrimonious split nearly two-and-a-half years ago, Ajit Pawar took control of the NCP and the iconic clock symbol form his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar, who has to get new name NCP (SP) and trumpet symbol.</p>