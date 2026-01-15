<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iranian</a> state-run TV channel on Wednesday threatened an assassination of US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a>. </p><p>It broadcast a photo of Trump from the 2024 Butler rally with the message: “This time it will not miss the target," referring to the assassination attempt on the US President on July 13, 2024. </p><p>This comes only hours after <em>Reuters</em> reported that the Trump administration has decided on a military strike against Iran. The news agency cited two European officials to add that US military intervention appeared likely. One of them said that it could take place within 24 hours. There is no official statement on the matter.</p>.Iran unrest | There's no plans for executions: Donald Trump says killing of protesters 'stopping'.<p>An Iranian blogger, Nioh Berg shared a screenshot of the split screen on the Iranian state TV. </p><p>On the left, a massive crowd of people is seen, while a photo of Trump is seen on the right with the message in Persian. </p>.<p>This comes amid increased tension between Iran and the US as Tehran continues to clamp down on anti-government protesters. </p><p>Trump had warned Iran of consequences if its leadership executed the protesters. Meanwhile, an Iranian official told <em>Reuters </em>that Tehran would strike US bases if attacked. </p><p>However, on Wednesday Trump said he was told on "good authority" that the killings in Iran were stopping and that there were no plans to execute protestors. </p><p>"We were told that the killing in Iran is stopping... and there's no plans for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it," Trump told the media. </p><p>According to a Norway-based Human Rights (IHR) NGO, at least 3,428 protesters have been killed by security forces. Additionally, a US-based activist group has said at least 18,000 people have been arrested in Iran.</p>