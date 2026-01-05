Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra civic polls | Unopposed election of 68 MahaYuti corporators challenged in Bombay High Court

While the State Election Commission has announced a probe, the petitioner has demanded that the inquiry be conducted in a time-bound manner under the supervision of the High Court.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 12:24 IST
Indian PoliticsBombay High Courtcivic pollsIndia Nees

Follow us on :

Follow Us