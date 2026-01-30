<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> is likely to present State Budget 2026-27 in the wake of the death of deputy chief minister and NCP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> in a plane crash in Baramati in the Pune district. </p><p>Pawar (66) held four portfolios - finance, planning, state excise and youth affairs. He was one of the state's most experienced finance ministers and had presented 11 budgets so far.</p>.Ajit Pawar death: CID begins probe into Baramati plane crash.<p>This would have been his 12th budget just one short of Sheshrao Wankhede's record of 13.</p><p>The preparation of the budget is a complex and confidential exercise and besides the chief minister, finance minister, and a handful of secretaries, no one has the knowledge of the finer details. </p><p>The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to commence on February 23 while the State Budget will be tabled on March 6.</p><p>Since the budget preparations are at final stages, it appears that Fadnavis will present the budget. </p><p>When Fadnavis was the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, he held the finance portfolio and tabled the State Budget. </p><p>Following the death of Pawar, the four portfolios are now with Fadnavis - as per the rules of business and norms. </p><p>One of the key aspects of the budget is the allocation of Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was rolled out when Pawar was the deputy chief minister when Shinde headed the government. </p>