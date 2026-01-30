Menu
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis likely to table State Budget 2026-27

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to commence on February 23 while the State Budget will be tabled on March 6.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 10:51 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 10:51 IST
