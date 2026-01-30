<p>Bengaluru: In a display of gratitude and civic awareness, over fifty school children gathered at the Traffic Police Park on Friday to celebrate the 18th edition of "My City Traffic Police Day."</p><p>Organised by the NGO CMCA (Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness), the event aimed to acknowledge the relentless service of the city's traffic personnel who navigate heat, rain, and rising pollution to keep Bengaluru moving.</p><p>The ceremony, attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, saw students from schools across the city presenting handmade thank-you cards and roses to officers. The atmosphere was a mix of celebration as students performed skits highlighting the daily struggles of traffic cops from managing ambulance priorities to enduring the city's notorious noise levels.</p>.Traffic cop dragged on car bonnet in Greater Noida; driver booked.<p>Speaking at the event, JCP Karthik Reddy, emphasised that traffic management is not just the responsibility of the men in uniform but a collective civic duty. "If every citizen follows the rules and maintains a proper civic sense, Bengaluru’s traffic woes would drastically reduce," he said. He encouraged students to be "active citizens" and to question unsafe habits at home, such as parents riding without helmets or jumping signals.</p><p>Priya Krishnamurthy, CEO of CMCA, noted that the event is a culmination of the year-long "Civic Club" programme. "This isn't just a one-day celebration, it’s about teaching children their rights and responsibilities. By showing gratitude to our police, they learn the value of the rule of law and community care," she said.</p><p>The event concluded with a pledge by the students to follow traffic rules and act as ambassadors for road safety in their own neighborhoods. </p>