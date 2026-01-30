<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by $8.053 billion to an all-time high of $709.413 billion during the week ended January 23, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI</a> said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had jumped by $14.167 billion to $701.36 billion.</p>.<p>The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.89 billion in September 2024, but had been under pressure lately, especially as the currency buffers got deployed to check undue volatilities in the rupee amid sharp depreciation.</p>.US trade deal's impact on forex is within 'controllable range'.<p>During the week ended January 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, jumped by $2.367 billion to $562.885 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>Value of the gold reserves jumped by $5.635 billion to $123.088 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $33 million to $18.737 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $18 million to $4.703 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. </p>