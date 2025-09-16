<p>Mumbai:<strong> </strong>In what would provide rail connectivity to the hinterland and hitherto unserved areas of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> will inaugurate the Amalner (B) – Beed new railway line and flag-off the inaugural train from Beed to Ahilyanagar on Wednesday.</p><p>Fadnavis would be accompanied by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is the guardian minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/beed">Beed</a> district and environment and climate change minister Pankaja Munde. </p><p>The event coincides with the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din celebrated on this very day, which marks the anniversary of Marathwada’s integration with the Indian Union after the victory of the Indian armed forces over the Nizam of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> on 17<sup> </sup>September 1948.</p>.Ahmednagar station renamed Ahilyanagar.<p>The 67.78 km Amalner (B)-Beed new broad gauge line is part of the 261.25 km Ahilyanagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath new broad gauge line project. </p><p>The Ahilyanagar–Amalner (B) section of 99.03 kms has already been commissioned with regular train services running on the section.</p><p>The work of commissioning of the Amalner(B) -Beed new railway line, a distance of 67.78 kms has been very challenging with construction of 15 major bridges, 90 minor bridges, 15 Road Over Bridges, 31Road Under Bridges and 5 stations on the section.</p><p>The project cost is on a 50:50 sharing basis between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-government">Government of Maharashtra</a>.</p><p>“It will link the Marathwada region with other parts of Maharashtra, opening endless possibilities of development. It will also help in the socio-economic and industrial development of the traditionally drought prone areas of Marathwada region of Maharashtra,” Central Railway officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>Both Ahilyanagar and Beed districts are rapidly developing districts and apart from agriculture-based products, there are many small and medium industries here. They are also known for their historical and religious importance.</p>.First time in Indian Railways: Meerut metro and RRTS to operate on same track.<p>Ahilyanagar district is famous for its agricultural products. The famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Shani temple in Shingnapur located in this district are major pilgrimage sites with lakhs of devotees visiting the place every year. Apart from this, there are also important places of tourism like Bhandardara Dam, Kalsubai Peak, Randha Waterfall, Rehekuri Kalveet Sanctuary and other places.</p><p>Beed district in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marathwada">Marathwada</a> region of Maharashtra has a rich history and religious importance. The famous pilgrimage site of Vaijnath Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, at Parli, which is visited by lakhs of devotees every year is located here. Apart from this, there are other places of religious importance. </p><p>The commissioning of the Ahilyanagar-Beed section of the Ahilyanagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath new broad gauge line project has been a landmark project overcoming several geographical and logistical challenges, marking a significant achievement for Central Railway.</p>