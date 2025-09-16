Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis to launch railway project for Marathwada 

The project cost is on a 50:50 sharing basis between Indian Railways and Government of Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 13:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 13:43 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysMaharashtraAhmednagarDevendra FadnavisBeedMarathwada region

Follow us on :

Follow Us