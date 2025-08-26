Menu
Maharashtra CM's OSD asks Manoj Jarange-Patil to postpone agitation citing Ganesh festival

With the 11-day Ganeshotsav, commencing on Wednesday, the government seeks to avoid traffic problems and law and order issues during the festival.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 13:37 IST
