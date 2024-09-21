Maharashtra Congress delegation meets Guv, seeks action on leaders threatening Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: A Maharashtra Congress delegation met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday over the "poor" law and order situation in the state and sought the arrest of ruling alliance leaders who issued threats to Rahul Gandhi.

The delegation included state unit chief Nana Patole, leader of opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and Mumbai Congress head Varsha Gaikwad.

In the memorandum submitted to Radhakrishnan, the party said Gandhi's life was in danger due to these threats but no action was being taken against MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde.