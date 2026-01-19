Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Congress demands ballot papers for zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections

The recently concluded elections to 29 municipal corporations in the State have completely torn the veil off the election system, says senior Congress leader Nana Patole
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 05:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 05:41 IST
CongressMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsDevendra FadnavisPanchayat electionsballot papers

Follow us on :

Follow Us