Maharashtra Congress MLA P N Patil passes away

Kolhapur: Maharashtra Congress MLA P N Patil has died at a private hospital in Kolhapur where he was undergoing treatment after falling in his house, sources said on Thursday. He was 71.

Patil, who represented the Karvir assembly constituency in Kolhapur district, suffered a severe head injury on Sunday after falling in the bathroom of his house, according to sources.

He was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Kolhapur since then. He was on life support and succumbed to complications on Wednesday morning, they said.