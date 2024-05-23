Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Congress MLA P N Patil passes away

Patil, who represented the Karvir assembly constituency in Kolhapur district, suffered a severe head injury on Sunday after falling in the bathroom of his house, according to sources.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 08:20 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolhapur: Maharashtra Congress MLA P N Patil has died at a private hospital in Kolhapur where he was undergoing treatment after falling in his house, sources said on Thursday. He was 71.

Patil, who represented the Karvir assembly constituency in Kolhapur district, suffered a severe head injury on Sunday after falling in the bathroom of his house, according to sources.

He was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Kolhapur since then. He was on life support and succumbed to complications on Wednesday morning, they said.

Patil was the Kolhapur district Congress president.

In 1995, he contested the assembly election for the first time from Sangrul in Kolhapur.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole condoled Patil's death.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 08:20 IST
India NewsCongressMaharashtraKolhapur

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT