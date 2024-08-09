Home
Maharashtra doctor loses over Rs 30 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

The victim was eventually tricked into downloading a mobile application and was lured into purchasing cryptocurrency worth Rs 30,86,535.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 10:06 IST

Thane: A 42-year-old woman doctor from Maharashtra's Thane district lost more than Rs 30 lakh after a caller lured her into buying cryptocurrency, police said on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Khoni in Dombivli, in her complaint said the incident occurred between August 2 and 6, an official of Manpada police station in Kalyan division said.

"As per the complaint, the doctor received a call claiming that a parcel allegedly sent by her to Thailand on July 24 contained suspicious items. The caller falsely stated that the parcel included three passports, three SIM cards and MD drugs, among other things," he said.

The victim was then tricked into downloading a mobile application and was lured into purchasing cryptocurrency worth Rs 30,86,535. She transferred the amount to different bank accounts as instructed, he said. Probe into the case is underway, the official said.

Published 09 August 2024, 10:06 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeFraudCrypto

