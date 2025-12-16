<p>Mumbai: In what comes as a shocker, a young farmer from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra has claimed that he had to travel to Kolkata and then to Cambodia and sell his kidney after a small loan of Rs 1 lakh spiralled northwards into an unmanageable and unimaginable debt of Rs 74 lakh due to exorbitant interest rates charged by private money lenders. </p><p>The Chandrapur police is probing the claims of Roshan Sadashiv Kude, who hails from the Minthur village in Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district. </p><p>In his complaint, Kude has named moneylenders Kishore Bawankule, Manish Kalbande, Laxman Urkude, Pradeep Bawankule, Sanjay Ballarpure and Laxman Borkar, all residents of Brahmapuri town.</p><p>Kude has now threatened that he and his family will self-immolate in front of the Mantralaya in Mumbai, the state secretariat in Mumbai.</p><p>Kude claimed that he was being charged a penalty of Rs 10,000 per day and the moneylenders worked as an organised gang. </p><p>When Kude fell into a debt trap, one of the money-lenders advised him to sell his kidney. </p>.Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 48 lakh in 'sexual wellness' treatment, suffers kidney damage.<p>Through an agent, he went to Kolkata, underwent tests and then went to Cambodia, where his kidney was removed and sold for Rs 8 lakh.</p><p>The allegations, though pending investigations, have evoked sharp reactions. </p><p>Farmers’ leader Raju Shetti said that what has happened is unfortunate and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister, must take cognisance of the issue. “What is the Police and Home department doing…how can interest rates spiral like this,” he said. </p><p>Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who hails from Brahmapuri in Chandrapur, said he had written to the police seeking an inquiry, and demanded an immediate action. </p><p>NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said that what has happened is shameful.</p><p>“Strict action must be taken against this moneylender, and moreover, the government should immediately waive farmers' debts without waiting for the right time; otherwise, if farmers have to sell their own organs to repay debts, why shouldn't a case be filed against this ruthless government for creating a conducive environment for the trade of human organs,” he asked.</p>