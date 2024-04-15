Maharashtra govt approves Rs 3,500 crore flood mitigation plan for Kolhapur

Mumbai: In a bid to combat the grappling issue of flooding in Kolhapur, the Maharashtra government has approved a substantial budget of Rs 3,500 crore for the "comprehensive development of the city and district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.
Addressing an election rally in Kolhapur before the filing of nomination papers of Maha Yuti candidates Sanjay Mandlik for Kolhapur and Dhairyasheel Mane for the Hatkanangale constituencies, Shinde said, "This allocation aims to address the longstanding flooding issue in Kolhapur, ensuring its permanent resolution. We are committed to resolving all concerns raised by the people of Kolhapur.”
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Shambhuraj Desai, among others, were also present.
"The people of Kolhapur are rallying behind both Maha Yuti candidates. The result of this election will not only shape the destiny of individuals or constituencies but will also impact the political landscape of our nation,” the chief leader of Shiv Sena said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only bolstered the Indian economy but also elevated its global ranking from 11th to 5th. To propel India to the third position, it is imperative that we stand behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government is also making rapid strides in governance," he said.
The Chief Minister said that sustaining the Panchganga River requires addressing pollution. "To tackle this issue, the state government has initiated a project worth Rs 3200 crore," he said.
(Published 15 April 2024, 16:16 IST)