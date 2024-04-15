Maharashtra govt approves Rs 3,500 crore flood mitigation plan for Kolhapur

Mumbai: In a bid to combat the grappling issue of flooding in Kolhapur, the Maharashtra government has approved a substantial budget of Rs 3,500 crore for the "comprehensive development of the city and district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

Addressing an election rally in Kolhapur before the filing of nomination papers of Maha Yuti candidates Sanjay Mandlik for Kolhapur and Dhairyasheel Mane for the Hatkanangale constituencies, Shinde said, "This allocation aims to address the longstanding flooding issue in Kolhapur, ensuring its permanent resolution. We are committed to resolving all concerns raised by the people of Kolhapur.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Shambhuraj Desai, among others, were also present.