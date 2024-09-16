Maharashtra govt failed to fulfil promises made for development of Marathwada: Ambadas Danve

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will come and make new announcements here on September 17. Last year, the state government announced Rs 37,016 crore for Marathwada. It announced Rs 14,000 crore to bring water from the western rivers to prevent drought in Marathwada. The state recently allotted just Rs 60 crore to make a project report a year after announcing funds for the water scheme. If this is the pace of work, the project will not be completed for 20 years," Danve alleged.