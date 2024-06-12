Maharashtra govt's slum policy 'strange' as it encourages encroachments: Bombay HC

"It is high time to ponder on the future rights on such aspects. We are conscious of the needs of the large cities which require a large amount of migrant work force and recognition of the residential needs of such a workforce. However, this could not mean that valuable lands, either public or private, can be taken away merely because such lands for a long period are permitted to be encroached, throwing to the winds, the elementary adherence of principles of law on the right to property," it said.