Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane warns of fund cut if Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates get elected in Zilla Parishad polls

"We had clearly warned all sarpanches to hand over their gram panchayats to us, or they would not get even a single rupee. As a result, all sarpanches quickly came to our side," he said.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 10:02 IST
Indian PoliticsShiv Sena (UBT)Nitesh RaneZilla Parishad

Follow us on :

Follow Us