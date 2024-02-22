Maharashtra: Seat sharing talks soon in ruling alliance for Lok Sabha polls, says NCP's Tatkare

Latur: Seat sharing talks between constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra will begin in a few days, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state unit chief Sunil Tatkare said on Thursday.

He said the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP would fight the Lok Sabha polls together and win comprehensively.

He also said there was a demand from the public to give a ticket from Baramati to Sunetra Pawar, the wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The seat is currently held by Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar.