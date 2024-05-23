Maharashtra seeking finance from World Bank for Marathwada water grid project, says CM Shinde

Asked about the funds announced for irrigation projects on September 17 last year on the Marathwada Liberation Day, Shinde said, “We have given a lot to farmers here. A crop insurance scheme is being offered at Re 1. We are also giving Rs 6,000 a year to farmers.” Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve claimed the meeting was a 'timepass' and officials took selfies with fodder. “No planning has been done about how available water in the region will be utilised till July if it doesn’t rain in time.”

Danve also claimed that Maharashtra has lost a Rs 50,000-crore project.