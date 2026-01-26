<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>on Monday presented a blend of modernity and tradition as it showcased the Ganesh festival as a symbol of self-reliance at the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day"> Republic Day</a> parade.</p>.<p>Dressed in traditional attire, a troupe of women dancers performed 'Lezim', a folk dance, on either side of the tableau depicting Ganeshotsav celebrations during the parade on the Kartavya Path.</p>.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends Republic Day greeting to India, praises Quad connect.<p>The community celebration of the Ganesh festival was started by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893 to send a message of unity and self-reliance by mobilising the people against British rule.</p>.<p>The self-reliance expressed through this tableau encompasses economic, environmental and cultural themes.</p>.<p>At the front of the tableau, a grand scene depicts a traditional dhol associated with Ganeshotsav, being played by a woman.</p>.<p>The rear section of the tableau features a sculptor creating an idol of Lord Ganesh.</p>.<p>The central section shows a Ganesh devotee carrying the idol of the deity on his head, proceeding for Ganesh Visarjan.</p>.<p>The last section of the tableau depicts a temple representing the Ashtavinayak (eight temples of the deity) of Maharashtra. </p>