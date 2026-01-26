Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra SIT arrests six people in alleged Rs 400 crore heist case

Maharashtra police, which set up the SIT in January this year, is coordinating with their counterparts in Karnataka and Goa to take the case ahead.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 21:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 21:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMaharashtraGoamoney heistSIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us