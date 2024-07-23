Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company official held for taking Rs 8,000 bribe

The accused, Sandeep Jawahar, is an Assistant Engineer (Class-II) at MSEDCL posted at Maharashtra's Vikramgad.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 07:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Palghar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said it has arrested an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 at Vikramgad in Palghar district.

The accused, Assistant Engineer (Class-II) Sandeep Jawahar, is posted at Vikramgad, it said.

The complainant in the case had applied for two electricity meters in his father's name. The local lineman conducted a spot inspection and sent his report to the section office for approval. But in order to give approval for the installation of two meters, the accused engineer demanded Rs 8,000 from the complainant, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the ACB (Palghar), Dayanand Gawade, said.

Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed the accused on Monday. A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

During the probe, it came to light that Jawahar also faces a bribery case in Chandrapur district, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 July 2024, 07:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimebribeAnti Corruption Bureau

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT