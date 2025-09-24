<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-l-bhyrappa">Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa</a>, Mysuru-based popular novelist and writer, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 94. </p><p>The writer suffered a cardiac arrest at 2.38 pm on Wednesday, according to a statement from Rashtrotthana Hospital in Bengaluru.</p><p>He was suffering from heart-related problems. Six months ago, he had collapsed during a morning walk and was shifted to Bengaluru for better care. He lived in a guesthouse under the care of a guardian in Bengaluru.</p>.S L Bhyrappa's books inspired their thoughts, now fans pen tributes.<p>A native of Santheshivara in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district, Bhyrappa studied in Hassan and Mysuru districts and served as a professor of philosophy in various parts of India, including Gujarat and New Delhi. He had also served as a member of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). He retired as professor in the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in Mysuru.</p>.In conversation with S L Bhyrappa.<p>Bhyrappa has written 26 novels in Kannada and some of them have been translated into other Indian and foreign languages. His famous novels include <em>Parva</em>, <em>Vamshavriksha</em>, <em>Gruhabhanga</em>, <em>Tantu</em>, <em>Mandra</em> and <em>Avarana</em>. </p><p>He was criticised by a section of writers and activists as being a right-wing writer. His novel <em>Avarana</em> caused a controversy as its subject was the Islamic invasion of India.</p>.'Parva' the play is a gripping retelling of the Mahabharata.<p>Bhyrappa was a recipient of the Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan, among various other awards.</p><p>Bhyrappa inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara celebrations in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Saraswathi, and sons S B Udayashankar and S B Ravishankar.</p>