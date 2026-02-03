<p>Mumabi: In one of the biggest greening initiatives in India, 300 crore <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trees">trees</a> would be planted in Maharashtra in a five-year period 2026-31. </p><p>To give a boost to the programme, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> presided over a meeting to establish Green Maharashtra Authority. </p><p>In the meeting, Fadnavis directed that the programme be undertaken in mission mode to raise the state’s forest cover to 33 percent through a comprehensive initiative to plant 300 crore trees across Maharashtra between 2026 to 2031. </p><p>"The drive will expand green cover while advancing environmental conservation, climate action, and rural employment, with support from experts, voluntary organisations, and startups to ensure effective implementation,” the CM said. </p><p>The programme will be implemented on priority in regions with low forest cover, such as Marathwada. </p>.GBA files complaint over illegal felling of 101 trees.<p>Under the Green Maharashtra initiative, plantation efforts should commence in the first year itself, targeting the planting of approximately 20 crore saplings, subject to the availability of seedlings.</p><p>Maintenance for a period of three to five years has been ensured through convergence with schemes of VB-G RAM G, CAMPA, the Agriculture Department, and local self-government bodies.</p><p>“This should include planting bamboo and teak. To prepare the required saplings for this, government nurseries along with private nurseries and self-help groups should also be involved. All government departments, as well as the Forest Department and nurseries, should be given specific targets for this programme, and farmers, youth, and women in rural areas should be involved,” he said. </p>.Fallen Lalbagh trees find new life as wood sculptures.<p>Under this mission, tree species suitable to the local ecosystem will be planted according to the various agro-climatic zones of the state, while in grassland areas and wetlands, tree plantation will not be done; instead, their restoration will be carried out. </p><p>“The implementation of this mission will be done through a digital and satellite-based real-time monitoring system, and the plantation and tree survival rate will be transparently recorded,” he said and also directed that regular checks should be conducted on the survival rate of trees, forest formation, and the growth of saplings.</p>