Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Two British nationals told to leave India for pasting 'Free Palestine' stickers in Rajasthan's Pushkar

Pushkar attracts a large number of foreign tourists every year, including many from Israel.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 07:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsPalestinePushkar

Follow us on :

Follow Us