Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra woman posing as Army officer detained; weapons and army uniforms among items seized

The Daulatabad police here detained the woman, identified as Ruchika Jain, and a case was registered against her, an official said.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 10:25 IST
India NewsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us