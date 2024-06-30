Maharashtra’s first herp count conducted at Phansad

A total of 143 people from 11 states registered for the program, out of which 40 participants from three states were selected.

On the first day of the program, Dr. Nikhil Bhopale, founder and managing trustee of Green Works Trust, conducted a session on the identification of frog species, which helped participants identify frogs during the survey.

“The survey recorded 45 herp species, including 18 frogs, 15 snakes, 7 geckos, 3 monitor lizards, 1 skink, and 1 chameleon. It was a unique experience,” said Bhopale about the findings of the survey conducted between 21-23 June.

The inauguration and concluding ceremony was presided over by ACF and RFO Tushar Kalbhor.

“The entire event went completely paperless, with records of reptile and amphibian species entered into laptops, and e-certificates were awarded to participants on the last day,” he said.

During the survey, the Indian Flapshell Turtle and Common Sand Boa first time inside the sanctuary.