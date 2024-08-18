Maintain peace, says Maharashtra CM Shinde ahead of festival season

Mumbai: Amid untoward incidents in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has appealed for peace and asked citizens to maintain law and order in the state.

The statement of Shinde comes in the run up to the festivals like Raksha-bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami-Dahi Handi, Ganesh utsav, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali.

Shinde said that Maharashtra is a state of social harmony and no action that goes against the rich tradition of the state will be tolerated. “No constituents of the society should take the law in their hands and if there is any problem, it can be resolved through discussion,” Shinde said in a statement.

The chief minister also said that in the coming days, various festivals are going to be celebrated and all communities should participate and celebrate these festivals with gaiety.