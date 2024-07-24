Make Brahmaputra seaworthy, says Chief of Naval Staff Dinesh Tripathi

Mumbai:In one of the worst naval accidents in recent times, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff, boosted the morale of his officers and sailors and asked them to make the multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra operational as early as possible.
The body of Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh, who was reported missing, was found on Wednesday.
Admiral Tripathi on Tuesday visited the Naval Dockyard and inspected the site, where INS Brahmaputra is docked in a listed situation.
On Monday, INS Brahmaputra was severely damaged in a major fire following which the warship nearly keeled over and remained in a tilted position at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
After the incident, Admiral Tripathi visited Mumbai on Tuesday. “The Chief of Naval Staff reviewed the sequence of events leading to the accident and efforts undertaken to locate the missing sailor. The body of Sitendra Singh, Leading Seaman, has been found after intensive diving operations,” officials said on Wednesday.
The CNS was briefed on the mitigating actions taken to limit the extent of the damage, plan to recover and undertake repairs to restore the ship's functionality at the earliest.
Admiral Tripathi directed that all actions by the Command and Naval Headquarters to make INS Brahmaputra seaworthy and combat ready are to be implemented immediately.
Interacting with the crew of INS Brahmaputra, CNS exhorted the crew to work towards early operationalisation of the ship in the true spirit of the Indian Navy.
Published 24 July 2024, 16:09 IST