Make Brahmaputra seaworthy, says Chief of Naval Staff Dinesh Tripathi

Mumbai:In one of the worst naval accidents in recent times, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff, boosted the morale of his officers and sailors and asked them to make the multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra operational as early as possible.

The body of Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh, who was reported missing, was found on Wednesday.

Admiral Tripathi on Tuesday visited the Naval Dockyard and inspected the site, where INS Brahmaputra is docked in a listed situation.