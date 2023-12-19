JOIN US
india

Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean YouTuber

Last Updated 19 December 2023, 16:02 IST

Pune: A man has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district of Maharashtra for allegedly misbehaving with a woman video-blogger from South Korea last month, an official said on Tuesday.

Police took action after a YouTube video uploaded by the woman went viral.

The video showed a man putting his hands around her shoulders and touching her inappropriately while she was video-blogging in Ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

"The incident took place in November....the suspect has been held by the crime branch and the process of registering an offence is on," said assistant commissioner of police Satish Mane.

(Published 19 December 2023, 16:02 IST)
