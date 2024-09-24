Home
Man arrested for molesting minor girl on CSMT-Chennai Express

PTI
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 21:33 IST

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man from Chennai was held for allegedly molesting a minor girl in a long-distance train, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place when the CSMT-Chennai Express was about to depart on Sunday.

"Accused S Ragvendra touched the girl's back. She slapped him but he still put his hand around her waist. The girl raised an alarm after which he was apprehended by the ticket checker and co-passengers. She filed a complaint while the train was travelling between Karjat and Pune," he said.

A case was registered and Ragvendra was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the Karjat police station official said.

Published 23 September 2024, 21:33 IST
India NewsMolestationtraincrime against children

