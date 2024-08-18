Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-yr-old in Maharashtra's Thane

A police official from the Mahatma Phule police station said that the 34-year-old man from Beturkar Pada was held on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 10:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: A man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly flashing and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, a police official said on Sunday.

The 34-year-old man from Beturkar Pada was held on Saturday, the Mahatma Phule police station official said.

"On August 15, he took the child to his house, flashed her and then sexually assaulted her. A case under BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on the complaint of the child's parents," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2024, 10:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneminorPocso actsexual assaultPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT