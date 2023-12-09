JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man beats wife to death after being refused money for alcohol

On Thursday evening, Parveen Ansari (26) was found grievously injured in her house and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, a police official said.
Last Updated 09 December 2023, 03:40 IST

Mumbai: A man allegedly killed his wife in Goergaon East in Mumbai after she refused to give him money for alcohol, a police official said on Friday.

The 42-year-old accused was arrested by the railway police from Malwani in Malad area while he was trying to flee the city, the official added.

On Thursday evening, Parveen Ansari (26) was found grievously injured in her house and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, the official said.

'Her husband Moinuddin Ansari was untraceable. Our probe found he used to fight with her over money for alcohol. On Thursday, he picked up a fight with her on the same issue and thrashed her,' he said.

Anasri was held by the Borivali railway police while he was attempting to escape from the metropolis, the official added.

(Published 09 December 2023, 03:40 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrime

