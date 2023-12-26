JOIN US
Man booked for objectionable posts against Uddhav and Pawar

The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made so far.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 16:56 IST

Thane: Navi Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly circulating objectionable posts on social media against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made so far, a CBD Belapur police station official said, adding that the complaint was lodged by a woman who lives in Navi Mumbai.

"The complainant came across allegedly objectionable posts on social media against MVA leaders including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray on December 24," the official said quoting the FIR.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

(Published 26 December 2023, 16:56 IST)
