Man booked for objectionable posts against Uddhav and Pawar

Thane: Navi Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly circulating objectionable posts on social media against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made so far, a CBD Belapur police station official said, adding that the complaint was lodged by a woman who lives in Navi Mumbai.