Man-eater tiger that killed six persons in Maharashtra's Chandrapur forest circle captured

She said the operation to capture the tiger was going on continuously for the last two months.

"As the tiger was more cautious, it became difficult to capture him. The team initially faced a tough time, but with persistence and patience, the forest department succeeded in the operation by caging the tiger on Monday night in the Karva-Ballarpur forest area," said Boddu.

The caging of the troublesome tiger before the start of the Tendu leaf collection season came as a huge relief for forest department personnel and villagers in the central Chanda division.

"Further action about the tiger will be taken on directions from senior officials," the DCF said.

Another official said troublesome tigers are generally shifted to a zoo in Nagpur and not released in the wild again.