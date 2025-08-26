Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man held in Mumbai for killing Surat-based aunt's toddler son and dumping body in train toilet

On August 21, the woman living in Ganeshpura area of Surat city approached Amroli police station with a complaint that her elder sister's son Vikas Shah had abducted her three-year-old-son.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 16:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 16:33 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimemurderSurat

Follow us on :

Follow Us