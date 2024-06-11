Home
Man killed by kin during argument over reckless driving in Nagpur

Dilip Shahu (34) was confronted by his brother-in-law Ganesh Shahu (29) on Sunday night, which led to the former being stabbed to death, the Beltarodi police station official said.
PTI
Nagpur: A man was killed in Nagpur during an argument over speeding and reckless driving, a police official said on Monday.

Dilip Shahu (34) was confronted by his brother-in-law Ganesh Shahu (29) on Sunday night, which led to the former being stabbed to death, the Beltarodi police station official said.

"Ganesh asked Dilip why he had driven his motorcycle recklessly in front of the former's house. As the argument escalated, Ganesh stabbed Dilip to death and injured a man who was with the deceased," the official said.

Published 10 June 2024, 20:29 IST
