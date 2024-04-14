JOIN US
Man rides two-wheeler sans clothes on Nagpur streets; booked

Last Updated 13 April 2024, 19:17 IST

Nagpur: Police registered a case after a video clip of a 35-year-old man riding a two-wheeler without clothes in late night hours on Nagpur streets went viral, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on Saturday and was recorded by a person on his mobile phone, he said.

Police have identified the 35-year-old rider.

"Parents of the man claimed he had some mental issues. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for riding a two-wheeler without a driving license," the official added.

(Published 13 April 2024, 19:17 IST)
