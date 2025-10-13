<p>Mumbai: In what is politically significant, many Congress office-bearers and workers wish to contest local body elections independently, however, the final decision vests with the local units, said veteran Congressman and AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala.</p><p>On the issue of whether Raj Thackeray will be inducted into the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Chennithala said: "There has been no discussion in the Congress about MNS, nor have we discussed it with our allies.” </p><p>He said many Congress office bearers and workers wish to contest local body elections independently, but the decision to form alliances or coalitions has been delegated to local units.</p>.What will Congress leaders do if we come to Karnataka legislature in RSS uniform?: BJP MLA Srivathsa.<p>Chennithala also said that the BJP-led Maha Yuti government has also remained silent on the issue of farm loan waivers.</p><p>“The Mahay Yuti government has gravely deceived farmers, beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme, and the unemployed in the state. Instead of providing substantial relief to distressed farmers, it has rebranded old schemes into a misleading package. The government has also remained silent on the issue of farm loan waivers. It has not clarified the disbursement of Rs 2,100 under the Ladki Bahin scheme. Congress will hold agitations and rallies across the state to question the government on these public issues,” he said. </p><p>“The government has no funds for the Ladki Bahin scheme. Funds from the Tribal Development and Social Justice departments are being diverted, adversely affecting welfare schemes for backward communities…the government announced Rs 2,100 per month for women to attract votes (before the Assembly polls), but it is struggling even to pay Rs 1,500 per month,” he said. </p><p>"Farmers had demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation for crop loss, but the government has offered meagre assistance. Despite promising loan waivers during the election campaign, the government remains silent. This is an anti-farmer government that also neglects the issue of unemployment,” he added.</p>