Maratha quota: Maharashtra govt extends tenure of genealogy committees till June 2026

Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Sanjay Shirsat said the decision was taken by his department through a government resolution (GR) on Friday.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 07:44 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 07:44 IST
