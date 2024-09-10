Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange to launch indefinite fast on Sep 16 midnight

Talking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said, "September 17 is Mukti Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day). On the same day, (we) will start an indefinite fast with the same demands (for reservation)...will sit on the indefinite fast from September 16 midnight." "September 17 is the liberation day (for Marathwada), when is the Maratha community going to be liberated?" he asked.