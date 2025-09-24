Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Marathwada floods: CM Fadnavis, deputies visit affected areas, to relax compensation norms

The worst-affected districts are Dharashiv, Latur and Beed in Marathwada, Solapur in Western Maharashtra and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 12:43 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRainfallDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us