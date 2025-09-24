<p>Mumbai: As unseasonal rainfall left a trail of destruction in Marathwada, Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra sweeping the standing crops and resulting in claiming a dozen lives this week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar on Wednesday hit the ground and assured all possible assistance from the government. </p><p>The visit by the top-trio of the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation comes a day after the state Cabinet approved Rs 2,215 crore to help 31.54 lakh farmers who were affected by the heavy rainfall even as the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed the Fadnavis-led dispensation and called for declaration of wet drought and immediate relief and loan waiver. </p><p>The worst-affected districts are Dharashiv, Latur and Beed in Marathwada, Solapur in Western Maharashtra and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.</p><p>“The government is with the people and farmers…relief would be extended from State and Centre,” a visibly-shaken Fadnavis said after conducting an aerial survey. </p><p>Fadnavis visited Ausa in Latur and Madha in Solapur district when he interacted with locals. </p>.Maharashtra to come out with bamboo industry policy: CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Senior ministers of the government and MLAs of the ruling and Opposition alliance too are touring the flood-affected areas. </p><p>Among the senior ministers include food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister Chhagan Bhujbal, water resources minister (Godavari & Krishna Valleys) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, water resources minister Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan) Girish Mahajan, who is also the state disaster management minister, along with water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil, agriculture minister Dattatreya Bharne were among those who toured various areas.</p><p>The government is making efforts to extend relief to the farmers for the losses before Diwali. </p><p>Meanwhile, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar spoke to senior officials and directed the medical services in the flood-affected areas to be in readiness and stock the necessary medicines.</p>