Marathwada simmers as Manoj Jarange-Patil, Laxman Hake engage in war of words

Mumbai: As the politics over the reservation issue deepened, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil and OBC resistance leader Laxman Hake engaged in a war-of-words on Sunday even as incident of minor clashes among the two communities were reported.

The parallel protests have come as a major challenge for the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, is on a hunger strike while demanding issuance of a GR declaring Marathas as Kunbis, issuance of Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi certificates and implement the draft notification on ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for ‘relatives from the family tree', which widens the scope of the quota.