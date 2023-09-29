Marine Drive to be connected to Eastern Freeway 

In a major infrastructure project, an underground tunnel will connect the picturesque and busy Marine Drive to the Eastern Freeway -- which would be built by construction major Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T).

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T construction has won a mega order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the design and construction of an underground road tunnel Project between Orange Gate, off the Eastern Freeway, to Marine Drive Coastal Road at Mumbai.

The mega order is in the range of Rs 7,000-crore plus.

“The major scope of work for project comprises of design and construction of twin road tunnels, using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), connecting these tunnels to the existing elevated Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate near its southern terminal through transition ramps and to the Marine drive at Mumbai,” L&T spokesperson said on Friday.

The project alignment will run primarily under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road and is to be completed within 54 months.

The corridor is expected to significantly cut down the travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive and in turn will connect the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to Coastal Road and the Eastern Freeway.