Maratha outfit seeks police case against Lalbaugcha Raja mandal for 'disrespect' to Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal

In a letter dated September 16 to the police commissioner, Sakal Maratha Samaj claimed by showing the royal seal, also called 'Shivmudra', at the foot of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol, the mandal has insulted followers of the legendary king.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 20:18 IST

The Sakal Maratha Samaj Maharashtra has written to Mumbai police seeking a case against the functionaries of the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal, one of the most famous Ganeshotsav mandals in the metropolis, for alleged disrespect to warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal, popularly called 'Rajmudra'.

In a letter dated September 16 to the police commissioner, Sakal Maratha Samaj claimed by showing the royal seal, also called 'Shivmudra', at the foot of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol, the mandal has insulted followers of the legendary king.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati is God, but (it is ) because of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (that) gods are in shrines and, hence, it is not acceptable that the royal seal should be at the foot (of the idol), said the outfit's letter.

The letter, signed by one Anol (Bhaiyya) Jadhav, said the police should file a case after a probe, adding that the Sakal Maratha Samaj Maharashtra was not against any god or religion.

(Published 18 September 2023, 20:18 IST)
