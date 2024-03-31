JOIN US
Home

IPL shocker: MI fans kill elderly man for celebrating Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Two persons have been arrested.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 17:06 IST

Kolhapur: A 65-year-old man who was assaulted while watching an IPL match on television in Kolhapur district has died, leading to the arrest of two persons, a police official said on Sunday.

Bandupant Tibile was hit with sticks by Balwant Jhanhge and Sagar Jhanjge after he cheered when Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma got out in a game versus Hyderabad Sunrisers on Wednesday, the official said.

"Tibile died on Saturday in a hospital after which Balwant and Sagar were arrested," the Karveer police station official said.

(Published 31 March 2024, 17:06 IST)
