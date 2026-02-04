<p>Sanya Kapur Wadhwa, the daughter of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/who-all-died-in-plane-crash-that-killed-ajit-pawar-3877589"> Captain Sumit Kapur</a>, the pilot of the ill-fated flight carrying<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/coveted-post-of-maharashtra-chief-minister-eluded-ajit-pawar-a-six-time-deputy-cm-3876984"> Ajit Pawar</a> and others has actively been posting about missing and recalling memories with her late father on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Sanya shared that her father has flown several noted personalities in his aviation career. </p><p>She uploaded a reel showing the deceased pilot standing next to Ajit Pawar, Sadhguru, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>, Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Irani and some other big names from different walks of life. </p>.<p>Being proud of her dad's career, she wrote, "Papa has flown Hon'ble Ajit Sir and other esteemed dignitaries, Hon'ble ministers and Superstars of this Country couple number of times...For the last 5 years I found him flying some new superstar, Hon'ble ministers or some other Hon'ble person of India and always use to tell him I am so Proud of you, Papa."</p><p>"I am Proud of You papa and I always will be. I just miss you a lot. Bestest Papa," she added.</p>.Ajit Pawar's memorial to come up on Vidya Pratishthan premises in Baramati.<p><strong>"Like a bad dream..."</strong></p><p>Earlier, she shared a series of pictures with her father on Instagram and wrote, "It looks like a bad dream, I been wanting to wake up from. I am still trying to wrap my head around this... I love you and I always will be a papa ki pari." The post was further captioned to read, "CAPT SUMIT KAPUR. Gone to Soon (sic)."</p>.<p><strong>Ajit Pawar plane crash</strong></p><p>An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/who-were-pilots-sumit-kapoor-and-shambhavi-pathak-flying-ajit-pawars-plane-3877283">two crew members </a>crash landed at the Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).</p><p>The Pilot in-command was Captain Sumit Kapur and Shambhavi Pathak was the First Officer. Kapur was the senior-most crew member in the flight, and was responsible to make all the key decisions inside the aircraft, including landing, emergency and other details.</p>