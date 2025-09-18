<p>Mumbai: The decomposed body of a 33-year-old Navy official, who went missing during a trek at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/matheran">Matheran hill station</a> near Mumbai earlier this month, has been found in a gorge, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Surajsingh Amarpalsingh Chauhan, served as Master Chief, Class II, at Colaba in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, and had joined duty four months ago, an official said.</p>.<p>Chauhan had gone for Bhivpuri-Garbett trek at Matheran on September 7, and later went missing, he said.</p>.<p>When he did not return home and his mobile phone was also switched off, his family members approached the Cuffe Parade Police Station in south Mumbai with a missing person complaint and a case was registered.</p>.More landslides, flash floods in Himachal Pradesh; 3 dead.<p>The decomposed body was recovered on Monday after a trekker alerted Neral Police Station near Matheran in neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raigad">Raigad</a> district, the official said.</p>.<p>Earlier, after receiving the missing complaint, the police launched a probe and Chauhan's location was traced to Matheran area.</p>.<p>Accordingly, a search was launched by police teams with the help of forest department, Sahyadri rescue team and other agencies, Neral's assistant police inspector Shivaji Dhavale said.</p>.Two men found dead inside sugar mill waste tanker in UP’s Bijnor.<p>However, Chauhan, a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>, remained untraceable for more than a week.</p>.<p>On Monday, a trekker, walking in the hilly terrain, found a decomposed body in a 50-foot-deep gorge behind a temple near the Pali Bhootwali dam and alerted police.</p>.<p>The police, along with rescue teams, rushed to the spot and the body was later sent for postmortem to the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai, the official said.</p>.<p>In the CCTV footage of Bhivpuri station and nearby areas, Chauhan was seen walking alone for the trek, he said, adding no foul play was suspected.</p>.<p>The initial autopsy report has not mentioned the cause of death and the viscera has been preserved, the official said.</p>.<p>The Neral police have registered a case of accidental death and a probe is on into it, he added.</p>